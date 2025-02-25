David W. Cannady

Jul 08, 1932 – Feb 23, 2025

Dave Cannady, 92, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on February 23, 2025, just two weeks after the loss of his wife of 57 years, Virginia. A shared service in their honor will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025 at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 W. 71st St, Overland Park, KS 66204. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Dave’s humble wishes were for a “brief obituary”, though his life was long and full. Born on July 8, 1932 in Kirksville, Missouri, to Clarence Cannady and Dessie Hadley, Dave served in the United States Air Force and spent 30 years as an air traffic controller. On July 1, 1966, David married Virginia Velasquez in Fairway, KS, beginning a partnership that would last over five decades.

Dave was a character through and through. He would often walk into a restaurant, sheepish grin in tow, and ask the hostess to “seat him where nobody would recognize him.” He was a devoted volunteer in the inner-city youth boxing community which led him to eventually coach world champion kickboxer Bob “Thunder” Thurman. A lifelong student of exercise physiology, Dave adhered strictly to healthy nutrition, though he finally allowed himself the pleasure of a cheeseburger at the age of 90. A personal moto, written in cursive on his office bulletin board, read: “If you deviate from a rule, you must have a flawless performance.”

Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Anderson, and sister Florabell Boss. He is survived by his children: David Scott Cannady of Overland Park, KS; Mark Christoper Cannady of Las Vegas, NV; Jennifer Maria Cannady (Clint Thezan) of Leawood, KS. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Ross Cannady (Kylie) of Kansas City, MO; Paige Simpson (Ross) of Prairie Village, KS; Megan Cannady of Las Vegas, NV; and Jake Cannady of Las Vegas, NV, as well as his great-grandchildren, Elbe Simpson and Hall Simpson. He is also survived by his loving nieces, Colby Boss and Christine Anderson.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.