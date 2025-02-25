JCCC Updates: Registration now open for JCCC Youth Summer Camps

This summer, encourage your children to explore their interests through the Summer Youth Enrichment Program at Johnson County Community College (JCCC). JCCC offers a variety of affordable, fun, and interactive classes and camps for children ages 5-18.

Summer Youth courses start June 2, 2025, with in-person, on-campus options for children entering grades 4-12. Camp offerings change each week through July 31. Classes are held both morning and afternoon, typically Monday through Thursday, with a supervised lunch period in between. Children can take a full or half-day of classes. Class length depends on the age group.

Something for everyone

JCCC’s unique camp offerings provide children the opportunity to delve into their passions with others in their age group. Most classes are separated into grades 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12, but some are offered for a wider age range.

Our Summer Youth courses offer something for every interest – from arts and crafts to computer programming to car care.

Grades 4-6

Grades 7-9

Grades 10-12

A complete list of Summer Youth programming is available at continuinged.jccc.edu.

Youth art classes at the Nerman Museum

In addition to the Summer Youth Enrichment Program, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, located on the JCCC campus, offers week-long Youth Art Classes this summer. The Early Explorations program welcomes children ages 5 to 7, while the Contemporary Creations classes provide more advanced lessons for children ages 8 to 11. Students view and discuss works of art and create original artwork in the museum’s studio classroom. Instructors teach basic techniques, principles of design, and critical thinking skills.

Register your child today

Courses are filling fast! For more information on the Summer Youth Enrichment Program, visit JCCC’s website. A 15% discount will be applied at checkout if you register for three or more camps in one transaction.

To register for Summer Youth camps, visit the online course catalog.

To view upcoming courses and register for Youth Art Classes, visit the Nerman Museum’s website.

If you need assistance registering for Summer Youth Enrichment courses or Youth Art Classes, contact registration at 913-469-2323 or ceregistration@jccc.edu.