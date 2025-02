A chain offering healthy eats in various forms is on its way to Johnson County.

Fast-casual eatery Saladworks plans to open a new location at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Local franchise owner Paresh Patel said the restaurant will likely open in July.

Saladworks is coming to 7745 W. 159th St.

The restaurant will occupy a space on the eastern end of the shopping center, just off 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

There, Saladworks will operate near other eateries like Of Course Kitchen & Company, JINYA Ramen Bar, and burger chain Five Guys.

Once it opens, Saladworks’ regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saladworks offers customizable salads and wraps

Customers at Saladworks can create their own salads and wraps, starting with a base of greens or grains (or both) and adding on a variety of toppings.

The menu at Saladworks also features curated options like the “buffalo bleu” salad (iceberg & romaine lettuce, grilled buffalo chicken, diced tomatoes, banana peppers, bleu cheese, and tortilla strips) or the “sophie’s” salad (spring mix lettuce, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, honey roasted pecans, and sliced apples).

In addition to salads and wraps, Saladworks also offers other items like paninis, soups and cookies.

“It has a lot of variety — it’s not only salads,” Patel said. “And you can choose from 50+ toppings.”

This marks the first Saladworks in Johnson County

The Overland Park restaurant also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the company.

The fast-casual chain is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and has 31 locations there.

In total, it has 100 locations across the United States — including in Colorado, Nebraska, Arkansas.

