Four people have non-life-threatening injuries after a five-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park late Tuesday morning.

According to Overland Park Police’s online calls for service log, officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes of US-69 at 151st Street at 11:02 a.m.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived on the bridge over 151st Street to report five vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles on fire.

Recorded radio traffic stated that everyone involved was out and walking around.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames from one vehicle.

Four Med-Act ambulances transported five injured people to two area hospitals.

The people involved in the crash range in age from 42 to 80

All northbound traffic on US-69 was forced to exit at 151st Street for about 30 minutes as crews assessed the injured and cleared the lanes.

The closure caused traffic to back up to 159th Street.

Tow trucks removed the crashed vehicles and lanes were back open by 1 p.m.

Overland Park Police are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.