Mike Frizzell February 25, 2025 Emergency Response Multi-vehicle crash on US-69 in Overland Park sends 4 people to hospital Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Image via KC Scout. Four people have non-life-threatening injuries after a five-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park late Tuesday morning. According to Overland Park Police’s online calls for service log, officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes of US-69 at 151st Street at 11:02 a.m. Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived on the bridge over 151st Street to report five vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles on fire. Recorded radio traffic stated that everyone involved was out and walking around. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames from one vehicle. Four Med-Act ambulances transported five injured people to two area hospitals. The people involved in the crash range in age from 42 to 80 All northbound traffic on US-69 was forced to exit at 151st Street for about 30 minutes as crews assessed the injured and cleared the lanes. The closure caused traffic to back up to 159th Street. Tow trucks removed the crashed vehicles and lanes were back open by 1 p.m. Overland Park Police are investigating the crash. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleDavid W. Cannady LATEST HEADLINES Olathe teen, 1 of 6 involved in Black Bob Park drug deal killing, sentenced to prison Fabric and craft store Joann Fabrics closing all stores — including 2 in JoCo Fast-casual healthy eatery Saladworks coming to southern Overland Park BV North basketball star Jaliya Davis nabs rare honor as McDonald’s All-American Days after losing her federal job, a Prairie Village woman still wants to give a helping hand