Donna Osborne

October 19, 1941 — February 23, 2025

Lee's Summit

Donna May Osborne (Catron), 83, passed away on February 23, 2025, in Leawood, Kansas. She was born on October 19, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Leon Catron and Angelina Cardinale.

Donna dedicated over four decades to the banking industry, culminating her career as a loan officer and Vice President at US Bank. Her dedication and expertise left a lasting impact on colleagues and clients alike. Beyond her professional achievements, she was passionate about managing her investments and took great joy in teaching others how to do the same.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Donna is survived by her husband, Garold Osborne; her children Jon Kimbrough (Tiffany), Nanetta Finlay (Keith), Martha Naylor (Kevin), Corby Kessler (Mark), Rick Osborne (Julie), Mark Osborne (Cheryl), Kelly Pearl (Ivan) and Kim Jarrett (Mike); and her grandchildren Kohlton Naylor (Erika), Jon Alan Kimbrough, Jonna Naylor (Ariana), Shelby Kimbrough, and Chey-Ann Kimbrough. Kristen Osborne, Kerry Osborne, Sarah (Clint) Myers, Shelby (Kris) Shouse, Rich (Jill) Kessler, Tandy (Adam) Braden, Matt (Sarah) Osborne, Karen (Brandon) Walls, Scott (Brandy) Osborne, Mindy (Mark) Muller, Lauren (Sean) Cochran, Brandon (Karissa) Pearl, Britny Matthews, Timothy (Amber) Jarrett and Katie (Tim) Schurrer. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister.

Donna embraced life with enthusiasm and an adventurous spirit. She enjoyed playing softball and tennis, as well as snow skiing, kayaking, and water skiing. In quieter moments, she found joy in crocheting, watching classic movies, shopping and dining out with friends and family. After retiring, she cherished traveling with her husband and friends, creating memories that spanned the globe. She will be remembered for her kindness, independence, and unwavering dedication to those she loved. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her.

Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2025 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service Thursday, February 27, 2025 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Burial Thursday, February 27, 2025 3:00 – 3:15 pm (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210