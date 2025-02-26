Investigators say two men facing charges for a string of burglaries late last year at an Edgerton convenience store are also linked to a series of vandalism incidents in the southern Johnson County town, including a swastika spray-painted at a newly renovated city park.

Johnson County District Court records show Gabriel Masingale, 19, and his half-brother Aaron Ingle Starkey, 23, were charged in January with three counts of burglary and three counts of criminal damage, all felonies, related to three break-ins at Dee’s Mini Mart, 101 E. Morgan St., between October and December.

Court documents show the damage at Dee’s Mini Mart for each of the incidents was more than $1,000 but less than $25,000.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department who investigated the mini-mart break-ins say the men admitted to the vandalism incidents, as well.

Court records show the pair were taken into custody on Jan. 22 and released on a $10,000 bond the next day.

Bond conditions require alcohol monitoring, no use of illegal drugs, no contact with victims and the defendants must report and cooperate with the court’s schedule.

They are now slated for diversion hearings on March 12. Diversion is a process by which defendants can avoid criminal conviction or jail time by meeting certain conditions, such as probation or community service, and ultimately have the charges against them dropped.

3 burglaries, 3 acts of vandalism

Johnson County Sheriff’s Commander Dan Diercks told the city council at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, that the suspects in the mini-mart burglaries had been apprehended.

He said the pair are also suspected in three separate acts of vandalism around town last year:

a fire inside a trash can outside Edgerton Elementary in February 2024,

another deliberately set fire and other evidence of vandalism at the Greenspace community center construction site in late July,

and a spray-painted swastika on new playground equipment days after the renovated Glendell Acres Park reopened in November.

Diercks said information in the cases had been limited and he acknowledged public frustration with months of unanswered questions about the burglaries and vandalism.

“We understand the frustration, but we had to be careful because the individuals hadn’t been charged yet,” he said. “Not just from a criminal aspect but also from a civil liability standpoint.”

Edgerton does not have its own police force, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department assigns a deputy to patrol the town of roughly 1,700 residents.

Diercks pointed out that there were no security cameras at any of the public sites that were vandalized in order to capture the crimes.

Likewise, security camera footage capturing the first two burglary incidents last year at Dee’s Mini Mart did not provide enough information to identify the suspects.

Still, Diercks said a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was able to eventually identify the burglary suspects using camera footage from a third break-in and connect the suspects to the other vandalism incidents.

The two men suspected in the mini-mart burglaries eventually admitted to the vandalism, Diercks said.

Johnson County court records show Masingale and Ingle Starkey have so far not been charged with any crimes related to the vandalism.

“A very strong case”

Diercks said when investigators went to the suspects’ home with a search warrant, they found items from the first burglary.

“They never bothered to get rid of them,” Diercks said.

He said detectives also found shoes that matched shoes worn by a suspect from the “first or second burglary.”

Diercks added that he “completely” understood residents’ frustration with the drawn-out nature of the cases but that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department had conducted the investigation properly.

“And because they did so, they had a very strong case,” he said of investigators.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, who was also at the Feb. 13 city council meeting, told the council that investigators were able to connect a fire in a Waste Management trash can outside of Edgerton Elementary last February to Masingale and Ingle Starkey.

Johnson said that case has been reopened but no more details were available.

“So essentially you have a couple of young adults who were at the center of all the activity,” Diercks said.

Mayor Don Roberts said he was grateful the individuals had been apprehended and the community can rest easier.