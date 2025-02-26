Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District February 26, 2025 Sponsored posts Explore Your JCPRD: JCPRD offers more than 45 spring break options for kids, families Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL By David Markham This year we offer more than 20 youth camps over spring break (March 17-21), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2025 season, Kids’ Day Out sessions, art labs, daily nature programs, a free day at the Johnson County Museum, and Gamin’ with the Grandkids, and St. Patrick’s Day Geocaches. In all, more than 45 programs being offered by JCPRD over spring break this year should help keep the kids and the whole family busy. The biggest challenge will be sorting through the many options, but register soon, as a few programs have already filled! Whether your child’s interest is in arts, computers, nature, sports, and theatre, there’s no shortage of fun things to do. Programs range from special events to instructional classes to specialty-themed day camps. While many of the spring break programs listed below are for youth, some are for families and/or all ages. All of them are popular, and most require advance registration. Friday, March 14 Nature & Outdoors: Spring Moonlight Hike (Ages 8 & Older) Shawnee Mission Park Make: Homeschool STEAM Adventures- Pi Day Party! (Ages 8-15) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Camp: Mrs. Goetsch’s Spring Fun Day Camp (Ages 5-9) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Steel Magnolias” (Rated PG) Presented by Theatre in the Park indoors at The Black Box Theatre Saturday, March 15 Gymnastics: Open Gym (Ages 4.5-17) Mill Creek Activity Center “Steel Magnolias” (Rated PG) Presented by Theatre in the Park indoors at The Black Box Theatre Sunday, March 16 “Steel Magnolias” (Rated PG) Presented by Theatre in the Park indoors at The Black Box Theatre Monday, March 17 Geocaching: St. Patrick’s Day Geocache(s) (All Ages) Antioch Park Gymnastics: Open Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center Spring Fling Fun – Rainbows & Shamrocks (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Monday, March 17, through Thursday, March 20 Basketball: Spring Camp (Grades 2-8) New Century Fieldhouse Monday, March 17, through Friday, March 21 Multi-Sport: Amazing Athletes Camp (Ages 6-10) Meadowbrook Park Museum: Kids’ Day Out Spring Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum – FULL Ernie Miller Spring Break Discovery Camp (Ages 6-10) Ernie Miller Nature Center – FULL TimberRidge Spring Break Adventures Camp (Ages 9-12) TimberRidge Adventure Center Art Labs: Garden Party (Ages 8-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Computers: Code Ninjas Become a YouTuber Spring Break Camp (Ages 9-14) Code Ninjas-Leawood Maker Labs: Carnival Games (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Music – Broadway Workshop: Spring Break Showstoppers (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center – FULL Theatre: Hogwarts Academy® – Potion Masters Edition (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Tuesday, March 18 Museum: Scandal in the Schoolhouse – Historic Escape Room(s) (Ages 10 & Older by appointment) Lanesfield School Spring Fling Fun – Birds of Prey (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Tuesday, March 18, through Thursday, March 20 Gymnastics: Spring Break Camp (Ages 6-14) Mill Creek Activity Center Volleyball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Grades 3-8) Okun Fieldhouse Softball: Spring Break Softball Camp (Girls Ages 6-14) Mid-America Sports Complex Soccer: Spring Break Camp (Grades K-1) Mid-America Sports Complex Soccer: Spring Break Camp (Grades 2-4) Mid-America Sports Complex Basketball: Spring Break Camp (Grades K-3) Okun Fieldhouse Basketball: Spring Break Camp (Grades 4-8) Okun Fieldhouse Life Skills: Becoming a Babysitter (Ages 12-16) Roeland Park Community Center – FULL Running Club: Mini Milers (Grades K-4) Okun Fieldhouse Soccer: JOCO Soccer Spring Break Camp (Pre-K & Kindergarten) New Century Fieldhouse Soccer: JOCO Soccer Spring Break Camp (Grades 1-4) New Century Fieldhouse Volleyball: Spring Break Camp (Ages 7-14) New Century Fieldhouse Wednesday, March 19 Games: Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older with 50 Plus) Matt Ross Community Center Spring Fling Fun – Hooray for Spring! (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Thursday, March 20 Free Day at the Johnson County Museum (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Spring Fling Fun – Kids and Critters (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Friday, March 21 Spring Fling Fun – Rad Reptiles (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Art: Ceramics Date Night! (Ages 16 & Older) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Open Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23 Fine Arts Activity Table at Planet Comicon Kansas City (All Ages) Bartle Hall, Kansas City, Mo. Saturday, March 22 Nature & Outdoors: Kansas City’s Passport to Adventure 2025 – through Oct. 31 (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Astronomy: Family Planetarium (Ages 5 & Older) Ernie Miller Nature Center Make: Mini Makers (Ages 3-7) Johnson Count Arts & Heritage Center Theatre: Performer Pals-Toddler Dance, Music, and Drama (Ages 1.5-3) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Art: Watercolor Lab (Ages 8-15) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center If this list doesn’t provide inspiration enough, consider visiting the Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of four disc golf courses, or a walk on one of the district’s Steamway Parks or other trails. To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters. 