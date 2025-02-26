Explore Your JCPRD: JCPRD offers more than 45 spring break options for kids, families

By David Markham

This year we offer more than 20 youth camps over spring break (March 17-21), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2025 season, Kids’ Day Out sessions, art labs, daily nature programs, a free day at the Johnson County Museum, and Gamin’ with the Grandkids, and St. Patrick’s Day Geocaches.

In all, more than 45 programs being offered by JCPRD over spring break this year should help keep the kids and the whole family busy. The biggest challenge will be sorting through the many options, but register soon, as a few programs have already filled!

Whether your child’s interest is in arts, computers, nature, sports, and theatre, there’s no shortage of fun things to do. Programs range from special events to instructional classes to specialty-themed day camps.

While many of the spring break programs listed below are for youth, some are for families and/or all ages. All of them are popular, and most require advance registration.

Friday, March 14

Saturday, March 15

Gymnastics: Open Gym (Ages 4.5-17) Mill Creek Activity Center

“Steel Magnolias” (Rated PG) Presented by Theatre in the Park indoors at The Black Box Theatre

Sunday, March 16

“Steel Magnolias” (Rated PG) Presented by Theatre in the Park indoors at The Black Box Theatre

Monday, March 17

Monday, March 17, through Thursday, March 20

Basketball: Spring Camp (Grades 2-8) New Century Fieldhouse

Monday, March 17, through Friday, March 21

Tuesday, March 18

Tuesday, March 18, through Thursday, March 20

Wednesday, March 19

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23

Fine Arts Activity Table at Planet Comicon Kansas City (All Ages) Bartle Hall, Kansas City, Mo.

Saturday, March 22

If this list doesn’t provide inspiration enough, consider visiting the Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of four disc golf courses, or a walk on one of the district’s Steamway Parks or other trails.

