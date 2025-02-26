Trudy McGrath Rosner

June 7, 1940 — February 22, 2025

Shawnee

Trudy was born in Kansas City, Kansas, the first child of Bill and Jerry McGrath. She was always the “alternate” mom for her 5 brothers. Not having a sister to do girl things with, she formed a bond with two cousins around her age on her father’s side. They became her lifetime sister cousins and a relief from the constant presence of boys. She loved her brothers and each of them had their Trudy stories over the years she was with them.

Trudy was the keeper of the stories of the relatives on her father’s side of the family. This was the side that her sister cousins were on. She loved living in Shawnee, Kansas. It was her home from high school until she passed. Her son and daughter Bryan and Diane, will tell you they were brought up “the right way”.

Mom had several different jobs through the years one of her favorites was bookkeeping at Holmes drywall. Mom’s greatest vocation though was being a wife, a mom, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She really loved her grandbabies; they were special to her.

She enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks with her friends – made for life, and her young kids growing up. It seems like just about every day she was taking her kids and grandkids to numerous games, practices, recitals etc. and / or babysitting.

Telling stories of times past as the Matriarch of the family was one of her favorite contributions at the many family get-togethers. Her brother Dan remembers doing nearly everything with her before high school. She was the Lone Ranger and he, Tonto. The big exception was her trips to Des Moines to visit cousin MaryJo and come under the influence of the indomitable Aunt Mamie whom she much admired and wanted to grow up to become. She gave him the greatest gift by introducing him to his wife, Meg.

Her brother, Michael liked giving her special gifts and talking with her about his problems and stories of the extended family. He is grateful that she changed his name from “Mike” to Michael. She was the queen; she could do this! Her brother Tom shares: Trudy had a way of bringing humor in real life situations. Once when Jackie and I were having lunch with Trudy, she said, “Tom you have it all wrong. When you were a Catholic, you married a Jew. When you were a Jew, you married a Catholic. You need to get it straight.” I started laughing because it was true and humorous about real life. Her brother Bob recalls many days and evenings of cruising, socializing, enjoying adult beverages. He and his wife spent many happy hours together with Trudy and John.

Trudy was a fun, party companion to many but also a serious counselor and helper to many others. Her compassion for those in need in her family was without limit even when her patience had reached its. One of her favorite sayings was that she had kids only so that she could have grandkids. She will always be among the “World’s Greatest Grandmas”. She reveled in socializing on Facebook, especially showing off the babies and children who were part of her life. She excelled in love for her family and friends, faithful in that regardless of disagreements in other matters. Trudy started her married life and family with John Rosner in 1960. They were a perfect fit.

Through the many years their celebrations and family adventures included life on the lake, snow skiing, vacations and travel and numerous celebrations over the years. They worked hard and played hard.

Trudy is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Jerry McGrath, an infant sister, Germaine, her husband of 59 years, John E. Rosner, an infant son, John F. Rosner, and her brother Tim McGrath. She is survived by brothers Daniel (Meg), Michael, Thomas (Jackie) and Robert (Tracey), her son Bryan (Colleen) Rosner, daughter Diane (Mike) Valencia, grandsons Bryan Spencer and Michael, granddaughters Lauren and Molly, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews of the Rosner and McGrath family. Her presence with us will be missed by many extended family and friends.

Visitation

Monday, March 3, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

St Joseph Catholic Church (Shawnee)

11311 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66203

Mass

Monday, March 3, 2025

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

St Joseph Catholic Church (Shawnee)

11311 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66203

