March 17th, 1959 – February 17th, 2025

Erika Ann O’Brien, born March 17, 1959, in Manhattan, New York, passed away surrounded by her children on February 17, 2025, at the age of 65 in Leawood, Kansas.

Erika was born as the daughter of Maureen Buttitta and raised as the daughter of Dr. Francis Jr. and Maria (Lucy Telesco) O’Brien. Erika was a force of nature, as those who knew her well could attest. When she knew she was right, nothing could shake her from that path. She used that trait to fight for those who needed her help. Even while living in assisted living and nursing care, she advocated for single mothers, immigrants, and those in need.

Erika loved God and devoted her career to serving others as the Director of Compassionate Ministries at College Church of The Nazarene in Olathe, Kansas. Her work was a testament to her unwavering commitment to helping those in need, and she touched countless lives.

Family was at the heart of Erika’s life. She adored her mother, her children, those born to her and those she collected along the way, and her grandchildren. She cherished every moment spent with her children: Jennifer (Jason) Beruan, Erik (Christine) Petersen, and Kaitlyn (Conner) Keyeski. Her greatest joys in life and the ones who gave her the most purpose over the past 19 years were her seven grandchildren: Avonte Peppers, Addison Beruan, Eli Petersen, Declan Petersen, Vivian Keyeski, Etta Keyeskiand Caroline Keyeski.

Erika was preceded in death by her parents and her biological mother. Her family finds comfort in knowing that she is reunited with them.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Erika’s honor to SafeHome, ensuring her spirit of compassion continues to uplift those in need. Contributions can be made online at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/SAFEHOME/onlinedonation.html

or sent by check to Safehome, P.O. Box 4563, Overland Park, KS 66204.

Erika Ann O’Brien’s legacy is one of faith, love, and compassion. The stories are numerous, and her impact wide, but may she be remembered above all as someone who loved God and loved others.

