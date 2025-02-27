September 29, 1965 — February 20, 2025

Kenneth “Scott” Mathews – A Life of Quiet Strength and Kindness

Kenneth “Scott” Mathews, 59, passed away on February 20, 2025, in Westwood Hills, Kansas. He lived a life rooted in humility, kindness, and love, pursuing a quiet and simple life, always putting others before himself.

Scott was born on September 29, 1965, in Kansas City, Missouri. After graduating from Olathe South High School, he pursued higher education with dedication, earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas, and then going on to obtain his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He had a lifelong commitment to service, as evidenced by his leadership roles at non-profit organizations such as Solace House and Sheffield Place.

A devoted father, son, and brother, Scott’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved sons, Parker, Duncan, and George Mathews, who were his pride and joy and meant the world to him. He was wholly committed to being a good role model, advisor and advocate for his boys, and guided them with his strong sense of Midwestern values and responsibility. Scott is also survived by his loving mother, Judy Mathews, and her husband Ron Tennissen; his brother, Mark Mathews, and his wife Penny; and his close cousin, Matt Denney and his wife Dee, along with a host of extended family members who cherished him deeply. He is also survived by his former wife, Sarah Dotson Mathews. Scott is now reunited with his father, Kent Mathews, whose wisdom and guidance he carried with him throughout his life.

Throughout his life, Scott had a deep appreciation for nature, and found great joy in hiking, bird watching, and fly fishing. His love for the outdoors was reflected in his thoughtful and reserved nature. His faith was a quiet but constant presence in his life, and most recently he was a member of Church of the Resurrection. Scott was a proud member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, and included his brothers there as some of his closest and most trusted friends.

While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the life he lived—a life of humility, quiet strength, and deep love. Scott’s legacy is not in grand achievements but in the kindness he shared, the lives he touched, and the love he gave so freely. He will be forever missed, forever cherished, and forever remembered.

A private family service will be held, with a Celebration of Life event held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a donation in Scott’s memory to either of the following organizations, which were both near and dear to his heart. Solace House CLICK HERE to donate online, or Sheffield Place CLICK HERE to donate online.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.