Obituaries February 27, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Feb. 21-27 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Marcia Nan Schmidt Matthew Robert Miller Erika Ann O’Brien Robert “Bob” George Schalk Paul Huff, Jr. Kenneth “Scott” Mathews Donna Osborne Trudy McGrath Rosner David W. Cannady Barbara Sue Phelps Graves Ronald David Philgreen Lloyd L. Kirk Richard A. Allen Constance Williams Ervin Andrews Sharon A. (Rogers) Nelson Shirley D. Thomas Scott Trevor Helm George Capito Carmeline Hakan About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleMarcia Nan Schmidt LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park loves its parks and pools. How could new parks plan change city’s approach? Johnson County man pleads guilty to role in $1B federal health care fraud scheme After 5 ‘rollercoaster’ years in Overland Park, Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine has closed This Shawnee Mission 6th grader is a 2-time JoCo Spelling Bee champ. It’s a family tradition JoCo part of KC’s ‘bona fide’ EV economy, panelists say. Will federal uncertainty threaten that?