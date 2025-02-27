Marcia Nan Schmidt was born to eternal life the morning of February 14, 2025. Never to be underestimated during her lifetime, Marcia chose Valentine’s Day precisely because she immersed her family in unbridled love throughout her life. She was born on July 15, 1941, to Earl and Gertrude Sengpiel, both of whom preceded her in death, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated with honors from the Milwaukee County School of Nursing in 1962, and then took on leadership roles in nursing homes and later in a physician’s private practice. Shortly after moving to Kansas City in 1981, she took on the responsibilities of Executive Director of Physicians Associated, a multi-specialty physicians’ group of 45 doctors. She later worked for Access Med, which provides access and affordability to patients needing critical drugs and therapies.

Aside from her career in nursing and health care administration, Marcia loved many activities. She was a choral singer for many years and performed many major works. She also was an avid bridge player and loved playing duplicate bridge with her dear friends in the Lake Quivira Ladies Bridge group. Marcia was an outstanding athlete as a youth, excelling in basketball, volleyball, and softball. As an adult, she enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends at Lake Quivira, and with her sisters in later years. She regularly volunteered at Church of the Resurrection with attendance registration and the COR community garage sales. Marcia also enjoyed gardening, reading Scripture, cross­ stitching, and listening to classical music. Marcia delighted in wildlife and furry friends, and especially loved the six Golden Retrievers she owned over her lifetime. But most of all, Marcia enjoyed being with her family. She met her husband, Tom, in 4th grade, and it was almost love at first sight and a marriage of 62 years. She was blessed with and dearly loved her three children, Gretchen Landherr (Curtis), Christen Moore (Andrew), and Michael (Christina). And, she absolutely adored her 8 grandchildren, Ben, Jack, Maggie, Nick, Katie, Caroline, Eli, and Rebecca. She also left behind sisters Sandy and Kristi, two aunts, and numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Special thanks to all the physicians, nurses, aides, and support staff at KU Oncology & Palliative Care, and at Ascend Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, in Leawood, Kansas.

If you would like to make a donation in Marcia’s memory, please consider Wayside Waifs, a Kansas City animal shelter close to Marcia’s heart. Donate | Welcome to Wayside Waifs

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.