Matthew Robert Miller

May 9, 1987 — February 25, 2025

Lenexa

An obituary for Matt is forthcoming. Please feel free to leave a message for the family below.

Celebration of Life

Saturday, March 8, 2025

1:30 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Visitation

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.