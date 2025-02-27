Obituaries February 27, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Matthew Robert Miller Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL May 9, 1987 — February 25, 2025 Lenexa An obituary for Matt is forthcoming. Please feel free to leave a message for the family below. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 8, 2025 1:30 – 2:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Visitation Saturday, March 8, 2025 Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleErika Ann O’BrienNext articleMarcia Nan Schmidt