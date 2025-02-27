Paul Huff, Jr.

November 28, 1939 — February 25, 2025

Shawnee

Paul was born on November 28, 1939 to Helen and Paul Huff, Sr. in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up in the Shawnee, Kansas area helping his father and mother run the family businesses.

After graduating St. Joseph High School and attending college, Paul earned his Aeronautical Engineering degree while serving in the US Army from 1963 until 1965. Upon completing honorable service to his country, he worked for McDonnell Douglas & Boeing as a project manager and contract negotiator until his retirement in 2000.

In 1989, he married Joanie Sagos of New Haven, MO despite her having two “Wild Child” sons, Ken and Darren. It was true love. Shortly after retirement, he and Joanie settled in on his dream job of raising livestock and building his forever home in Olney, MO.

Paul and Joanie were active Ombudsman for local seniors in Residential Care Facilities for many years. Paul and Joanie were also proud supporters of LCCOA and the John I. Wilson American Legion Post 94, Troy, MO.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Joyce Soetaert, her husband Tony Soetaert, brother Bill Huff and nephew Greg Huff.

Survivors include his wife Joanie Huff; sister-in-law Rose Huff; Children, Ken (Valerie) Elliott & Darren Elliott (Kelly Marechal); One grandchild, Jordan Elliott; Nieces, Julie King (Marty) & Amy Rainey (Ellis); Nephews, Mark Huff & Tom Soetaert (Jamie Webb).

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, March 7th at 10:00 AM. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.