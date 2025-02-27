Overland Park is still working on its new parks and recreation long-range plan that is expected to lay out the future of the city’s popular parks system — including its pools.

Called Playbook OP, the new plan, when complete, will take the place of the existing Comprehensive Park System Master Plan, which dates back to 2013.

The process of crafting a new plan with the help of environmental planning and design firm MIG started late in 2023. Currently, the city is still drafting Playbook OP.

Meg Ralph, Overland Park’s director of strategic communications, said the city expects to “finalize the plan this summer.”

What do residents want out of Playbook OP?

Ralph said in an email that a 2024 resident survey for Playbook OP indicated a “strong interest in added or improved comfort amenities” — things like more park seating, restrooms and drinking fountains.

Residents also said they’d like to see more green space and natural areas in the city’s parks.

Additionally, Ralph said respondents said they wanted “a greater variety of things to do” in the city, emphasizing recreation.

Playbook OP to set up future of pools

The new parks plan will also help Overland Park decide what to do about its aquatic system.

The 2013 plan identified four neighborhood pools that should close as they reach the end of their functional lives. Since then, Overland Park has closed three of them — Roe Pool, Marty Pool and most recently, Bluejacket Pool.

That leaves three other outdoor pools in the city’s system, including Stonegate Pool, Young’s Pool near 77th Street and the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center on 119th Street.

The decommissioned Roe Pool was eventually converted into a community park, and plans to do the same at the former Marty Pool on 74th Street are already underway.

With the closure of the city’s smaller neighborhood pools, the 2013 plan calls for an aquatic system approach that prioritizes a more “regional” mindset about pools. Specifically, that includes:

renovating Young’s Pool to make it larger and more of a destination,

keeping the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center,

adding another aquatic center south of 151st Street

and eventually closing Stonegate Pool, likely in the next decade.

How much of that plan will actually materialize at this point — and what the new Playbook OP plan will say about the future of the city’s existing pools — is unclear.

Since the city announced it would be closing the 50-year-old Bluejacket Pool at the end of last summer, there’s been significant public interest in seeing a shift away from closing beloved neighborhood pools for good.

Nevertheless, the city is still moving toward demolishing Bluejacket Pool, possibly as soon as this year, though there are no specific plans about what to do with the site yet.

Overland Park has already earmarked $400,000 for designing an improvement project at the wider Bluejacket Park, which would include the old pool site.

Last parks plan brought more money to parks

Under the 2013 plan, Overland Park invested in refreshes at several parks, including the playgrounds at Bluejacket Park, Brown Park and South Lake Park.

Overland Park also completely reimagined what is now Thompson Park, renovating the former Santa Fe Commons area near downtown and opening the $3.6 million park centered around a paper airplane-shaped bandstand in 2020.

The existing parks plan also ushered in a new community park in southern Overland Park named in honor of its German sister city Bietigheim-Bissingen, which is currently under construction.

What’s next for Playbook OP?

In April, the city will send out a survey to gauge community priorities for a new long-term parks plan.

Then, Overland Park will present a draft by June for the public to comment on. For more information about upcoming engagement opportunities, visit opkansas.org/PlaybookOP.

From there, the Overland Park City Council will adopt a final draft, Ralph said, likely later in the summer.

Alongside Playbook OP, Overland Park is developing a long-term strategic plan, which Ralph said would help the city implement its new master plan and identify capital projects to prioritize.

Keep reading: Overland Park continues to close pools. What’s next for the city’s pool system?