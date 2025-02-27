Robert “Bob” George Schalk

May 26, 1933 — February 27, 2025

Shawnee

Robert (Bob) Schalk passed away on February 27, 2025 at the age of 91. He lived a long and colorful life. He spent most of his life in Lenexa, Shawnee, and lakes in Missouri and Arkansas. He and his wife Loris raised their four children in Shawnee and lived in the same home for 40 years before building their retirement home on Table Rock Lake.

Bob grew up with many life-long friends in Lenexa, Kansas and served in the US Army at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma having just missed the Korean conflict. He worked as a master carpenter in the Greater Kansas City area in construction until he retired about 1994. He was a self-starter who loved a challenge and finding creative ways to solve them. He was an avid fisherman who loved teaching his son and sons-in-law the secrets, thrill, and chase of catching the “big ones”. He shared his vast knowledge of carpentry and repair with his children and their spouses, and taught them pride in ownership.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Schalk, and his wife Loris Pope Schalk who passed in 2000. He is survived by his children Joyce Bubniak (Husband, Greg), DeDee Schalk-Wilkinson (Partner, Dave Roy), Rebecca Tumbleson (Husband, Kerry), Steve Schalk, brother Bill Schalk, sister Betty Dewey, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend Chuck Blackwell.

Bob never met a stranger and had the gift of gab. His jokes and silly sayings will echo in our minds forever.

There are no funeral services planned, per his request

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.