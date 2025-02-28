Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley West’s Jack Punswick honored with 2024 KSHSAA Spirit of Sport Award

Congratulations to Blue Valley West student-athlete Jack Punswick on being named the 2024 Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Spirit of Sport Award honoree!

The annual award recognizes the values inherent in high school sports beyond winning and losing. The KSHSAA Student Advisory Team selected Punswick, who captured the meaning of the award through his relentless pursuit of making a difference for his team and others while battling cancer. He will now be considered for the National Spirit of Sport Award.

We’re so proud of your hard work in and out of the pool. Excellent job, Jack!