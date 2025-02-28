Overland Park has started taking steps to demolish the decommissioned Bluejacket Pool after closing it for good last summer, even as plans for the site’s future remain in the air.

According to an email recently sent to neighboring residents, the city has started getting quotes for the pool’s demolition.

The exact timeline is unclear, but the email says the city intends to coordinate the work with neighbors and a nearby elementary school to minimize disruptions.

All that uncertainty has neighbors worried about what this means for the future of the former pool site near 103rd and Quivira and their desire to see it become a new pool.

Rachel Shuck, who lives in the nearby Oak Park Manor neighborhood, understands that the pool her family has loved for years is too old to stay open. She is sad to see it go, but learning it would be torn down so soon was “surprising.”

“I was very taken aback because it was not something that had ever been discussed as happening right now,” Shuck said, adding that the whole process has left her frustrated.

Bluejacket Pool had reached end of life

Last spring, it wasn’t clear Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond St., would be able to open for the summer swim season at all due to concerns about leaking.

Eventually, the pool did open, but toward the end of the summer, the city announced it would be the pool’s last season.

That was in line with the city’s existing long-term parks master plan that suggested closing smaller neighborhood-style city pools as they reached the end of their useful lives.

By the time Bluejacket Pool closed in 2024, Overland Park had already decommissioned Roe and Marty pools.

The current parks plan, written in 2013, suggested closing Bluejacket Pool around 2023 and Stonegate Pool around 2033.

Overland Park is currently overhauling its parks and rec plan, and the new one — called Playbook OP — will ultimately decide the fate of the city’s pools, including the former Bluejacket Pool site. The Overland Park City Council is on track to adopt that plan this summer.

What happens now at Bluejacket Pool?

Overland Park has earmarked $400,000 for designing an improvement project at the wider Bluejacket Park, which would include the old pool site.

For now, the city will tear down the 50-year-old Bluejacket Pool and associated pool structures.

“Even if a new pool or aquatic features are contemplated at that site, there are no plans to reuse the existing pool or structures. The City would design all new amenities following community input,” the city’s email to residents said. “It is not the City’s typical practice to allow recreation properties to sit unused and un-maintained.”

After demolition, Overland Park will seed the former pool site, which will make it a green space that is part of the wider Bluejacket Park while long-term plans are developed.

Shuck and her neighbors want to see that site become a new pool to replace the old one, and she said a group of residents — who have mobilized over the issue in the last several months — want to work with the city to make that happen.

“I truly feel that neighbors and constituents have made their voices heard and have given their opinion time and time again that they want to see a pool in that space,” she said, adding that they don’t want it to become a splash pad.

