Obituaries February 28, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Feb. 21-27 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Marcia Nan Schmidt Matthew Robert Miller Erika Ann O'Brien Robert "Bob" George Schalk Paul Huff, Jr. Kenneth "Scott" Mathews Donna Osborne Trudy McGrath Rosner David W. Cannady Barbara Sue Phelps Graves Ronald David Philgreen Lloyd L. Kirk Richard A. Allen Constance Williams Ervin Andrews Sharon A. (Rogers) Nelson Shirley D. Thomas Scott Trevor Helm George Capito Carmeline Hakan