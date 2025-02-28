SMSD News: Enrollment open for Summer Enrichment and Summer Band Blast

Students in the Shawnee Mission School District have exciting options to combine learning and fun this summer! Enrollment is open for Summer Enrichment and Summer Band Blast.

About Summer Enrichment

Students enrolled in Summer Enrichment in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will have a lot to share about what they did over summer vacation. Some will perform musicals on stage or build rockets, while others will explore wildlife, cook a feast, or kick a winning goal.

Classes offered in SMSD’s Summer Enrichment Program are taught by certified educators and designed to help students explore interests and activities they enjoy. Click here for more information or links to enroll.

Classes include visual and performing arts, science, sports, and more!

Click here for the catalog of classes.

Classes are offered for students currently enrolled in Kindergarten (2024-2025 school year) through seventh grade. A Pre-Kindergarten class is also available.

Times: Morning sessions are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Afternoon classes are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch care is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Morning Care is from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday, June 9 through July 18. There will be no program on June 19 or 20. There will be no Summer Enrichment the week of June 30-July 4.

Place: Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road

“We look forward to having your child join us in the fun at the SMSD Summer Enrichment program!” shared Summer Enrichment principal Linda Long.

About Summer Band Blast

Students in fifth through eighth grade looking for a way to stay in playing shape during the summer months are invited to attend Summer Band Blast. This program offers a mix of band rehearsals, small ensembles, and sectionals to help students strengthen their skills in the summer.

Summer Band Blast is held from:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 2 – 6 for fifth and sixth graders

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 9 – 13 for seventh and eighth graders

Click here for more information.

