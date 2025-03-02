Mike Frizzell March 2, 2025 Crime & Courts Taco Republic in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square robbed Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A Prairie Village Police cruiser outside the Taco Republic in Corinth Square Saturday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Prairie Village Police say a man robbed the Taco Republic in Corinth Square on Saturday night. In a news release, Sgt. Josh Putthoff said officers responded to the restaurant at 4100 West 83rd St. at 9:21 p.m., after a call about a robbery. On its website, the restaurant says it closes at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights. ‘’The initial investigation revealed one suspect entered the business and stole several hundred dollars in cash from the registers,” Putthoff said in the release. “The suspect is described as a Black male between six feet and six feet two inches, wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt, a black jacket, red shorts and red shoes.” Police say the suspect left the area in a red Ford Fusion. No injuries were reported. The release did not mention any weapons being shown or threatened. The Johnson County Crime Lab was at the business to assist in collecting evidence shortly before midnight. Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to call them at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleYour Library: Book displays offer intrigue of art and possibility of connection LATEST HEADLINES Helping Hands: How a JoCo family’s Merriam-based nonprofit helps students in need Capitol Update: Sen. TJ Rose wants Kansas to call for convention of states to limit ‘federal overreach’ Joe Walker founded Old Shawnee Pizza 56 years ago. His children are carrying on his legacy after his death Salty Iguana in Prairie Village shut down, assets seized over $100K in unpaid taxes Lenexa bakery The Pantry closing for now, with hopes of landing bigger digs