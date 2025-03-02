fbpx
Crime & Courts

Taco Republic in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square robbed

A Prairie Village Police cruiser outside the Taco Republic in Corinth Square Saturday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Prairie Village Police say a man robbed the Taco Republic in Corinth Square on Saturday night.

In a news release, Sgt. Josh Putthoff said officers responded to the restaurant at 4100 West 83rd St. at 9:21 p.m., after a call about a robbery.

On its website, the restaurant says it closes at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights.

‘’The initial investigation revealed one suspect entered the business and stole several hundred dollars in cash from the registers,” Putthoff said in the release. “The suspect is described as a Black male between six feet and six feet two inches, wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt, a black jacket, red shorts and red shoes.”

Police say the suspect left the area in a red Ford Fusion.

No injuries were reported.

The release did not mention any weapons being shown or threatened.

The Johnson County Crime Lab was at the business to assist in collecting evidence shortly before midnight.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to call them at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

