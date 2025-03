The Johnson County Post is again helping celebrate the people and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live, work and play with today’s launch of Best of Johnson County 2025.

Best of Johnson County gives Johnson County residents the chance to vote for their local favorites in more than 200 categories — from best burger and Bloody Mary to beauty salon and bank.

Last year, we saw more than 15,000 people participate — and we’re expecting even more in 2025.

The Best of Johnson County will have three phases:

A Nominations Round, which will run March 3-21. Residents can nominate their favorites in more than 140 categories. The five nominees with the most entries at the end of the round will advance to the voting round.

A Voting Round, which will run April 17-May 16. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category.

The Winners Announcement, which will take place in July. We’ll tally the results and unveil the winners on our site and in our very first Best of Johnson County print edition!

Anyone who makes at least 10 nominations will be automatically eligible for a chance at $500

Nominating your Johnson County favorites is easy — and could win you some serious money. Here’s how it works:

Go to the Best of Johnson County page and click on a group (“Food & Restaurants,” for example) to view the eligible categories.

Click a category and then enter your nominee and your email address to complete your submission

Repeat for as many categories as you’d like!

All participants who submit 10 or more nominations associated with the same valid email address will be automatically entered for a chance to win $500.

Just click the button below to get started!

Nominate your Johnson County favorites!