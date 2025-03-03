February 20, 1929 — February 27, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Emiko Peterson was born on February 20, 1929, in Hakodate, Hokkaido, Japan. She is survived in death by her devoted husband, Stanley Peterson, Jr., daughter, Annette, grandson, Brian and great grandchildren, Keegan and Alba Sofia.

Emiko grew up in Japan during World War II. She worked on an army base in Tokyo where she met her first husband, Warren Terhune, who passed away in 1967. She came to the United States in 1954, proudly becoming a US citizen. She worked in the printing industry doing graphic layout, later working at the KC Convention Center and at a law firm. She was a gifted artist and won blue ribbons when entering art fairs. She did oil and watercolor paintings and enjoyed painting landscapes and objects found in nature. She demonstrated amazing strength overcoming many hardships during her lifetime. She was independent minded, kind and loved by all who met her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Yoshio Kawagishi and mother, Tsubo, a younger brother, Shigeo, and two younger sisters, Seiko and Miki.

She will be greatly missed and always remain in our hearts.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.