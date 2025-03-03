Glenda “Corkey” Humphreys, age 90, passed away on February 22, 2025, in Olathe, KS with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born October 5, 1934, in Talmage, KS to Glen and Anna Margaret Haynes. She married John Humphreys on February 14, 1956, and of this marriage two children were born, Jeff and Jane. John proceeded her in death in 2002.

Corkey is survived by her daughter, Jane (Bob) Ledford of Olathe KS; son, Jeff (Brenda) Humphreys of Versailles, IN; brother, Chet (BG) Haynes of Warner Robbins, GA; granddaughters, Candace (Russ) Lyman of Auburn, AL and Calisa (Jeffery) Wesley of Chunchula, AL; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In her work, Corkey was a woman of many hats. She was a secretary at Alco Duckwall, worked alongside John feeding cattle, upholstered, drove a semi-truck with John and, finally, managed the Abilene Area Food & Clothing Center for many years. She was never afraid to take on a challenge.

If you were lucky enough to know her, you felt her warmth and love. She just loved to love people and always strived to ensure that everyone felt included and welcome. When you think of her, take a moment to smile, and do something kind for someone else. She’d like that.

A mass will be held on Saturday, March 8 at 10:30 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Abilene, KS. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene, KS to help fund their school improvements. St. Andrew Church – ABILENE, KS | Online Giving

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.