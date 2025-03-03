Helen E. Grimes

February 25, 1927 — February 25, 2025

Lenexa, Kansas

On her 98th birthday, February 25, 2025, Helen Elizabeth “Liz” Grimes passed from this world after a brief time in hospice. She is reunited with her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Grimes, her son, Mark A. Grimes, grandson, Mark L. Grimes, and sister, Wilma (Calvin) Berks.

Liz was born in Clinton, MO on February 25, 1927 to William James and Helen Margaret (Goodbrake) Calvin. She and her younger sister, Wilma, were raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School. After a year of college at the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO, she returned to Clinton and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Bob, on October 10, 1948. They were happily married for 68 years until Bob passed away in March 2017. She worked as a caseworker for Henry County until her first child was born. She and Bob settled in Prairie Village, KS, where they raised their three children: Mark (Barb, her forever daughter-in-law), Lynne, and Robert (Amy) Grimes. Grandchildren: Brian (Erin), Erika, Mark, Mack, and Jacob Grimes and great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Raylee, and Peighton Grimes, and Mason and Andrew Miles.

Liz was a loving, strong, authentic, and kind woman, and a dedicated advocate for children and those less fortunate. Her passions were her family and community service. Liz and Bob were active members of Asbury United Methodist Church, where they attended and taught Sunday school for many years. She also taught preschool at Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church.

Liz was a Charter member of Johnson County Young Matrons (JCYM), a non-profit organization founded in 1961, that supports six local charities. In 1972, she was instrumental in the creation of KidsTLC, a non-profit, which was originally created to provide emergency shelter and care for abused and neglected children and has since expanded its services to further help youths. She remained devoted to JCYM and KidsTLC for the remainder of her life. In addition, she was a member of the Sagamore Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) since 1984 and was their oldest member at the time of her death.

She was born with a fiery, independent, and adventurous spirit. Her life was a tapestry of many blessings, some difficult roads, and a few heartaches. In her early seventies, she beat breast cancer. At age eighty, she learned how to use a computer and started taking painting lessons. She faithfully attended aerobics classes each week and went tubing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the lake until the age of ninety. She was blessed with many dear friends throughout her life. She spent her last eight years thriving at Lakeview Village and enjoying happy hour, water aerobics, and playing cards with her friends up until the end. Her life was well lived and she will be greatly missed!

Visitation will be at Asbury United Methodist Church, Prairie Village, KS, on March 6th, 2025 from 6:00pm. to 8:00pm. Her Celebration of Life will be at Lakeview Village, Heritage Activity Center, Lenexa, KS, on March 7th, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Johnson County Young Matrons (JCYM), KidsTLC, the Lakeview Village Foundation, or the Sagamore Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.