January 29, 1951 — February 25, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Sheryl Ann Gervat, 74 of Leawood Kansas passed away February 25, 2025 surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on January 29, 1951, in Kansas City and attended Shawnee Mission South High School before receiving a B.S in Chemistry from the University of Kansas.

Sheryl had a long and dedicated career as a regulatory affairs manager for the USDA at Delaval before retiring, but she is most notably remembered for her tenacity, zest for life, and deep love for those she cared about.

Sheryl was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many. She cherished time spent raising her daughters, Leslie Anne Suess and Natalie Ann Loomis, but nothing made her happier than helping to raise and spoil her four grandchildren, Makayla Suess, Jack Suess, Ava Loomis, and Chloe Loomis.

She also leaves behind her brothers Don Greenhaw and Kim Greenhaw; sister in law Marie Greenhaw; son in law Scott Loomis; nephew Ryan Greenhaw; Niece Erin Bundrant; and her faithful canine companion Izzy. Sheryl was preceded in death by her amazing parents, Donald Eugene Greenhaw and Shirley Ann Greenhaw, as well as her brother Edward Berry Greenhaw.

She had a passion for travel, and explored much of the world, though she especially loved family vacations on the warm sunny beaches of Mexico. A devoted sports fan, she never missed a Kansas City chiefs football or a Kansas Jayhawks basketball game.

A public visitation and mass will be held in her honor on March 14th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Nativity in Leawood, Kansas followed by a private family interment at Johnson County Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Stroke Foundation.

Sheryl was a beautiful soul, she brought so much joy to those around her. Her warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

