May 13, 1953 — February 26, 2025

Shawnee

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Carter Jordan, who departed this life on February 26, 2025. Born on May 13, 1953, in Longview, Texas, Jeff touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, and passion for life during his 71 years. He will be remembered for being a dedicated husband and father, his deep love for motorsports and for his well-timed one-liners that brought joy and laughter to those around him.

Jeff’s passion and interests led him to pursue an Automotive Technology degree from Pittsburg State University. Jeff dedicated his career to the automotive and motorsports industries and enjoyed the opportunity to do what he loved professionally. Jeff’s love for motorsports was not only evident in his career but in his personal life as well. His proudest moments were racing go-karts with his wife and son, where he was a championship-winning mechanic and well-loved by members of the racing community which he cared for dearly.

Above all, Jeff cherished his family and was happiest when spending time with them. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Rhonda; his son, Sam (wife, Kalli); his brother, Joe (wife, Chantelle); his sister, Jill (husband, Phil); and his brother-in-law, Roger (partner, Natalie). Jeff’s life was enriched by the deep bond he shared with his family, each of whom he held close to his heart.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Jordan, whose memories he carried with him throughout his life.

A service to honor Jeff’s life will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee on Friday, March 7th. Visitation will commence at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held after the service at The Social Bar & Grill in Shawnee where friends and family will gather to remember the joy and love Jeff brought into their lives.

Jeff’s family would encourage those who knew him to make a donation in his memory to Wayside Waifs, you may do so online by CLICKING HERE, the Salvation Army by CLICKING HERE or Harvester’s by CLICKING HERE, which are all causes that were near and dear to Jeff.

In this time of mourning, we find solace in the beautiful legacy Jeff leaves behind—a legacy of love, dedication, and the pursuit of passions shared with those he held dear. His spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.