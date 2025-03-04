Feb 01, 1932 – Feb 19, 2025

Shirley Lee Leach, 93, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully February 19, 2025. At Shirley’s request, a celebration of life will be held on a date to be determined in the future.

Shirley Lee Harshbarger (Leach) was born February 1, 1932, in Decatur, IL. She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her family. She married John Thurman Leach on April 6, 1951. John was immediately sent to Korea for two years, upon his return, they made their new home in Maroa, IL and welcomed the birth of their first son Douglas Alan Leach in 1954. In 1957, second son Michael John Leach was born. In 1961, they moved to Wichita, Kansas as John started a new career in the insurance business. They raised their family and became a part of the Wichita community, John passed away in 2007 and Shirley remained in Wichita until 2021, when she moved to Overland Park, Kansas to be close to family.

Shirley was a dedicated mother and stayed home to raise her two boys. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and playing bridge. She was very involved with her church, Central Christian Church in Wichita. She loved dinner parties, bridge club, and she had a very fun group of ladies that called themselves the Birthday Belles that would celebrate each other’s Birthdays.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John Thurman Leach, her parents Kenneth and Lois Harshbarger, sister Patricia Harshbarger Cripe Alberts. Shirley is survived by her son Michael John Leach and wife Jane, grandchildren Benjamin Weaver Leach (Berenice), William Robinson Leach (Jill), Thomas Michael Leach. Her son Douglas Alan Leach passed away 10 days after her passing due to complications from emergency cardiac surgery. He is survived by his wife Kim Frazier Leach and daughters Ashley Leach Keliehor (Kye), Alexa Catherine Leach. Shirley’s great grandchildren Lachlan Keliehor, Hunter Keliehor, Calvin Leach and Archie Leach

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road, Wichita, Kansas 67226, or online at https://go.ccc.org/CCC-Memorial

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.