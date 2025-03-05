Donald Roy “Don” Pearce peacefully passed on to his heavenly home on February 20, 2025 at Kansas City Hospice after a battle with pancreatic cancer. We are assured that he will be welcomed by his Lord and Savior Jesus with “Welcome home and well done, good and faithful servant.”

Don was born in Kansas City Kansas to Derald and Alice Pearce on February 02, 1944. Don attended Wyandotte High School and Kansas State University.

He began his career in the construction industry working at Linscott, Haylett, Wimmer & Wheat Architecture Firm. He later transferred his love of building to the general contracting side of the industry by joining Chester A. Dean Construction. Don purchased the company from Chester Dean upon his retirement and renamed the company Pearce Construction Company. Don led Pearce Construction Company for over 40 years until his retirement in 2019.

Under his leadership Pearce Construction Company built a large variety of Kansas City projects but Don’s most beloved projects were the more than 150 churches that Pearce was involved with.

During his career he was involved in many different construction, civic, church and charity organizations. He was active in the Associated General Contractors and Builders Association of Kansas City serving time as president of the local board and a national director of AGC and as Chairman of the Board of the Builders Association. He was actively involved and served a variety of rolls in his local church, a board member of the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and served many years on the Overland Park Board of Appeals.

Don was a strong Christian and always eager to share his faith. He lived both his business and personal life according to his beliefs. One of his favorite passions was giving Bibles to friends, family, business associates and organizations. Many people today are reading the word of God in a Bible given to them by Don Pearce.

In his personal life Don and his wife, Linda, loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, golfing and time at their second home in Bonita Springs FL.

Don was known for his generosity, calming and caring manner, positive attitude, engaging personality and wonderful smile.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Linda, daughter Shari Murphy (Tim) and son Donald Pearce, grandchildren, Colin, Brooke and Paige Joski and Debbie, Andrew (Lynsi), Jake (Caitlin) Murphy; six greatgrandchildren; sisters Tammy Thomas and Kathy Valencia and brothers-in law Jim (Vicky), Bob (Tammy), Mike (Jody) and Steve (Michelle) Horn plus a host of other family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lenexa Baptist Church 15320 W 87th Street Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219, on April 4th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Shelter KC, Samaritans Purse or Kansas City Hospice House.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Menorah Medical Center, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Kansas City Hospice House.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.