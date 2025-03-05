Jean Marie Buchanan

November 22, 1934 – February 26, 2025

Jean Marie (West) Buchanan of Leawood, Kansas, passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 22nd, 1934, to Corvus Clyde West and Ada Marie (Viers) West. She completed all of her elementary schooling in a three-room schoolhouse in Clive, Iowa, where she lived with her parents and younger siblings, Larry and. Judy, on a small acreage. She attended Valley High School in West Des Moines, where she met her future husband, William “Bill” M. Buchanan, Jr. Jean received a scholarship to attend Drake University in Des Moines where she studied education. In 1976 she graduated from Avila University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and Religious Studies.

After marrying Bill in 1955, Jean became a kindergarten teacher before devoting herself full-time to establishing a household and raising a family. She brought her expertise as an early childhood educator to her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jean cherished the privilege of raising her children and delighted in building strong relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Throughout many moves from Ohio to the Kansas City area and Texas, Jean and Bill’s family grew to include two daughters and three sons. The family suffered a tragic loss in 1973, when their youngest son, Christopher Corvus, died of childhood cancer.

Jean developed a love of health and fitness, becoming an avid runner and at one point owned a fitness store. She encouraged others to adopt a healthy lifestyle and loved her many running colleagues. Jean taught aerobic dancing for over forty years until her retirement in 2023. She continued to attend a Zoom dance class along with her beloved former students up until two days before her death.

In 1985 Bill acquired a life insurance company, where Jean became an executive and enjoyed working alongside Bill, her sons, and grandson. Despite a 2019 diagnosis of breast cancer, Jean continued to participate fully in all aspects of her life.

Jean was a fine pianist in her youth and participated in choirs for all of her adult life along with Bill. Jean loved to travel, and visited all seven continents. She even visited the Far East as an invited runner before it was open to international travel. Jean had an active social life, and was a beloved member of a movie group, a book club, and a wine club. She hosted monthly Zooms with women in her family as a way to connect as well as to share family stories.

Jean was committed to social justice, from fair housing in the 1960s to establishing the Buchanan Initiative for Peace and Nonviolence at Avila University in Kansas City. She supported the National Catholic Reporter and was active in her faith and spirituality. She encouraged her family and friends to deepen their own spiritual lives and to pursue peace and kindness. In Jean’s words, “When given the choice between being right and being kind, choose to be kind.”

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Corvus Buchanan, her parents, Corvus and Marie West, her brother, Larry West, her sister, Judy Brown, and her son-in-law, Mike Burnworth.

Surviving are her husband, William M. Buchanan Jr., of Leawood, KS; her four children: Belinda Burnworth, of Belleville, IL; Jennifer (Ramon) Diaz-Arrastia, of Philadelphia, PA; William “Buck” M. Buchanan III, of Overland Park, KS; and Timothy (Barb) Buchanan, of Olathe, KS; eleven grandchildren: Maggie Burnworth, Sara (John) Buethe, Grace Burnworth, Paul Diaz-Arrastia, Anne (Joe Singer) Diaz-Arrastia, Tess (Andrew) Bigelow, Mark (Carol) Diaz-Arrastia, Ethan (Ann) Jennerich, Cora Buchanan, Celeste Buchanan (Fiancé, Ian Jones), and Luke Buchanan; five great-grandchildren: Jack Buethe, William Buethe, Charlotte Bigelow, Penelope Bigelow, and Wyatt Jennerich; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Suzanne) Buchanan, and Elaine (Jerry) Dunn, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Buchanan Initiative for Peace and Nonviolence at Avila University in Kansas City in memory of Jean Buchanan at www.avila.edu/alumni/give/. INSTRUCTIONS: scroll to the give box, click on the “I want to Support” to select the Buchanan Initiative for Peace and Nonviolence, then complete the information below.

Visitation will be at 10:00 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at The Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Live Stream is available at kcnativity.org: click “On Line Events” and then “Funeral Mass March 11.” Streaming goes live five minutes before the funeral Mass.

