Jesse Ty Bock, age 19, was a young man who lived with a heart full of love, joy, and compassion. He left us on March 2nd, 2025, at his home in Lee’s Summit, MO, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. Born on November 6, 2005, in Overland Park, KS, to Christopher Bock and Kristine Bauer, Jesse was a light in the lives of everyone around him.

A proud graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, Jesse found joy and purpose in many things. His faith in God was central to who he was, grounding him in strength and compassion. He had a deep love for playing baseball, where his dedication and team spirit shone brightly. Whether it was fishing, hunting, or golfing with his family—especially his dad, Christopher, his brother, Cole, and friends—Jesse always made sure there was joy in every moment.

One of Jesse’s most remarkable gifts was his ability to make others smile. His kindness and caring nature touched everyone he encountered, and he had a special way of making people feel loved and valued. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend, and his love for others knew no bounds.

Jesse is survived by his loving parents, Christopher and Kristine, his older brother, Cole Bock, and countless friends and family who were blessed to know him. His life, though far too short, was filled with meaning, purpose, and the kind of love that leaves a lasting impact on this world.

As we gather together to honor and reminisce about the life of Jesse, we invite all family, friends, and others who were touched by his light to join us. A celebration of life will be held starting at 12pm for visitation, followed by the service at 1pm, and a time for fellowship from 2-4pm at the Abundant Life Administration Building located at 414 SW Persels, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081 on Tuesday, March 11th. Let us remember Jesse’s joyful spirit, his contagious smile, and the warmth of his heart. Though his physical presence is no longer with us, his memory will live on in each of us, inspiring us to live with love, kindness, and grace—as Jesse did every day.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.