Keith K Couch

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Keith Couch shares the news of his passing. Keith lived a life filled with love, faith, and service, sharing the love of Christ with everyone he encountered. He left this world peacefully, in victory, and ready to join his Creator in heaven. We take comfort in knowing he is now at peace, full of joy in God’s presence.

Keith passed away on March 1, 2025, at the age of 97. He was born on June 22, 1927, in Kansas City, Kansas. On June 3, 1949, he married the love of his life, Martha Frasier Couch, and together they built a life of love and devotion that spanned 75 years.

At just 17, Keith left high school to serve his country, joining the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. After returning home to Kansas City, he pursued a career in law, practicing for 40 years. He was the founding partner of the Overland Park law firm Couch, Pierce & King, where he remained until his retirement in 1997.

Keith had a passion for the outdoors and a heart for service. He was a devoted Boy Scout Master for 17 years and found great joy in hiking, jogging, canoeing, mountain climbing, and camping. In 1975, he fulfilled his dream of owning land and developing a Christmas tree farm in rural Mound City, as well as finishing off an A-frame cabin in Eaglenest, New Mexico. Martha and Keith returned to Overland Park in 2012 to be closer to family.

Above all, Keith cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Couch; his children, Doug Couch and wife Crista of Lenexa and Amy Gable and husband Mac Gable of Heath, Texas; his grandchildren, Daniel Gable, Aaron Couch, Paige Meyer; step grandchildren Shirin Abvabi, Shara Abvabi, Sheyda Best and his eight beautiful great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held on March 12 at 2:00 PM for family and friends at Brookdale Independent Living Facility, 6101 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66209.

