Shawnee Police confirm that two people were killed in a crash on Kansas Highway 7 near 47th Street on Wednesday morning.

In a statement on social media, police said they were called to the intersection at 10:56 a.m.

“Upon arrival, first responders determined that two individuals in one vehicle had sustained fatal injuries,” the statement read. “They were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

UPDATE: Northbound K-7 near West 47th Street has reopened to traffic. ORIGINAL: The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred today, March 5, at 10:56 a.m. on northbound K-7 near West 47th Street. The Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire… pic.twitter.com/bBdCOLOtsg — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) March 5, 2025

According to the statement, the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. That person was not seriously injured.

At the scene, a pickup truck and passenger car could be seen. Both were facing south and southeast in the northbound lanes of the highway. The passenger car was heavily damaged.

Police closed the northbound lanes of K-7 at Johnson Drive as they investigated the crash.

Police say the identities of those involved are being withheld until proper notifications can be made.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic accident,” the Shawnee Police statement said.

In response to the Shawnee Police Department’s Facebook post about the accident, several commenters raised concerns about safety at the intersection of K-7 and 47th Street, particularly the timing of traffic lights.

In an emailed response to questions from the Post, the city’s public works director Kevin Manning said Wednesday’s accident was not caused by the timing of the traffic signal at the intersection.

“The city is always mindful of new information that may necessitate change. Therefore, we are allowing the Shawnee Police to conduct a thorough investigation and will take the findings of that investigation into account when they become available.”

The Post contacted the Kansas Department of Transportation with similar questions about the intersection late Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately hear back.

All lanes of the highway reopened just before 4 p.m.

Police say the crash remains under investigation by the department’s traffic safety unit.

No other details were immediately available.