Sunrise: May 20, 1946 – Sunset: February 27, 2025

Vicki Darlene Abner was born May 20, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Clara and Victor Vaughn. She attended East High School.

In 1967, Vicki began working as a Mail Handler for the U.S. Postal Service. She would serve in other roles throughout her 37 years with the post office. Vicki retired in 2004. An avid bowler, she bowled in a senior league in Lee’s Summit. Vicki’s favorite sports team was her beloved Kansas City Chiefs, and she never missed a game on TV. She could always be spotted wearing her Chiefs gear on game days and would often call family and friends to make sure they, too, had on their red. She was a great cook, primarily known for her homemade macaroni and cheese. Many still fight over her recipe today.

She loved Motown, Carole King, UNO, limeades, chocolate shakes, black licorice, Rolos, CSI, and her favorite soap operas, “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Vicki was a devoted mother and grandmother. There was nothing she loved more than time spent with her family. She leaves behind three children: James Anderson, Marchel Alverson, and Carlton Abner. A fourth child, Mark Thompson, preceded her in death—her daughters-in-law: Andrea Abner and Aretha Anderson. Vicki had twelve grandchildren: James Wagner, Alec Abner, CJ Abner, James Jordan Anderson, Danielle Alverson, Alexis Anderson, Jasmine Anderson, Christopher Alverson, Asher Abner, Abram Abner, Kevin Thompson and Matthew Thompson and six great-grandchildren: Mila Wagner, Phil James Sohn, Summer-Mae Wagner, Kenzly Anderson, Jasper Anderson, and Journi Anderson.

Vicki was also a proud dog mom to three fur babies: Star, Cocoa, and Chica.

A Celebration of Life for Vicki will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025, 11:00am at Lakeview Village –Heritage Activity Center: 9100 Park Street Lenexa, KS 66215

Officiant: Sara Jo Waldron, Chaplain, Lakeview Village

Repast to immediately follow the service.

