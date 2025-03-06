Carroll Sliva

October 27, 1956 — February 26, 2025

Shawnee

Carroll Lee Sliva, born October 27, 1956, in Omaha, NE, peacefully departed this world on February 26, 2025, at home in Shawnee, KS, at the age of 68. He leaves behind a legacy as rich as a Nebraska football game day.

Carroll grew up in Omaha and graduated from Millard High School. He married Jean Schoepke, “the luckiest woman in the world”, on November 21, 1987. They were blessed with 4 amazingly perfect children. They lived in Boston, Kansas City, Des Moines, and Tulsa before finally settling in Shawnee, KS.

Carroll was a man who could sell ice to Eskimos, having spent over 45 years in sales with companies such as Godfathers Pizza, Richman Gordman, Puma, Mizuno, Champion/Reebok, Heartland Seating, Supreme Green Landworks and a few others. If it could be sold, Carroll could sell it and he prided himself in his honesty and integrity in working with his customers.

In his early years, Carroll wrestled, played football and rugby, and rodeoed. As a proud parent, he loved watching his kids excel in sports, particularly volleyball and soccer. Carroll was an avid supporter of Nebraska sports, passionately cheering for his beloved Huskers-especially football and volleyball.

He loved socializing with friends and family, always enjoyed a good party, and was famously the last to leave. His ever-present smile and outgoing personality meant he never met a stranger. His knack for finding the best deals was legendary. A devoted family man, he found great joy in anything involving his kids and grandkids, proving that his title of “Best Papa in the World” was no exaggeration.

A man of deep faith and commitment, Carroll was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus. If he wasn’t working or at home watching sports, Westerns or Hallmark movies, you could find him at the Knights Hall.

Carroll is welcomed into the afterlife by his father, Adrian Sliva; mother, Joan Sliva; brother, Darrel Sliva; and father-in-law, Neal Schoepke. They surely have been saving the best seat for him.

Left to honor and remember him are his loving wife, Jean Sliva; his children, Sarah (Major Hal) Rivard, Amy (Dion) Hill, Cody (Brooke) Sliva, and Tyler Sliva (Emily Thomas); along with his sisters, Connie (Jerry) Laitner and Judy Sliva. Sister-in-law Bonnie Sliva, mother-in-law Marlene Schoepke and sister-in-law Jan (Rich) Evenson will also cherish his memory. Carroll’s legacy lives on in his grandchildren: Landry (6), Emery (4), Colbie (3), Lincoln (1), Kinsey (1), Berkley (10 months), and twin boys expected in July. He also left behind several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #2332 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation for this remarkable man will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS (11311 Johnson Drive), on Thursday, March 20th, from 5-8 pm. Please feel free to wear red or Nebraska gear. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 22nd, at 10 am at the same location, with a luncheon to follow at the Knights Hall.

So raise a glass, share a laugh, and remember Carroll —a man who lived life to the fullest and left a lasting impression on all who knew him. GO BIG RED!!!

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.