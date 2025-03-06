Sep 04, 1940 – Mar 02, 2025

Joann W. McEachen, died March 2, 2025 in Leawood, Kansas. She was born to Philip H. Watkins and Helen D. Watkins on September 4, 1940. She attended Border Star Grade School and Southwest High School graduating in 1958. In 1957, she was a foreign exchange student in Luxemborg. Following high school, she attended the University of Kansas where she received an undergraduate degree and several graduate degrees. She taught kindergarten in Ann Arbor, Michigan while her husband, J. Gary McEachen attended the University of Michigan Law School. Joann taught at Linwood School in Leawood, Kansas for several years before she retired from teaching. She loved dogs and had several canine companions, all of whom were Irish Setters. Her favorite was Luke who died in November 2024.

A memorial service will be held at Village Presbyterian Church. Date and time to be announced.

