Raymond E. Borden

September 18, 1932 — March 3, 2025

Overland Park

Ray Borden, 1932 to 2025, our Dad and Grandad. In his own words, “it’s time” and so we celebrate his decision to leave us on Monday, March 3, 2025 to join Nan in their forever home. He was a protector, a peacemaker, and the best girl-dad not just for his four daughters, but for many of our friends as well. He taught us to value life experiences over “stuff”, so we heard great music, saw great places, met great people, and built great relationships along the way.

Raymond Eugene Borden was born in Osawatomie, KS on September 18th, 1932, to Irvan Ray “John” Borden and Ruth N. Borden nee Johnson.

Ray graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1950 where he met the love of his life, Nan Porter Borden. Ray was voted “most reliable” in his high school class, which he demonstrated all his life. He attended the University of Kansas, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Business, later earning his CPA. He and Nan were married April 4th, 1953. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Colorado Springs, CO, and later Kaiserslautern, Germany.

After returning home, Ray began his career in accounting with Peat Marwick Mitchel & Co (now KPMG). He was later the controller for a local family-owned chain of lumber companies, and ended his career as Treasurer with Midwest Sales Co. Ray was actively involved with the Financial Executive Institute for many years, serving as the Kansas City area president from 1974 to 1975.

In retirement, Ray pursued his interest in genealogy. Ray and Nan took many trips exploring their roots and were able to identify over 900 names for their family tree. Other travel favorites included family trips to Table Rock Lake with the boat, Gulf Shores, Alabama and its sandy white beaches, and the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He also enjoyed attending sporting events of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids—even as recently as the fall of 2024.

Also, during his retirement, Ray volunteered for numerous groups including the NCAA women’s Final Four hosted in Kansas City, was a weekly volunteer at the WWI museum and was a food pantry volunteer for Community Christian Church. He participated in citizen’s academy for Johnson County and was a member of the Civil War Round Table for several years.

Ray was a lover of trains and was a sustaining member of the Missouri Pacific Historical Society. He was also a tried-and-true Jayhawk. His girls followed in his footsteps and through his generosity and perseverance, he and Nan put them all through school to become Jayhawks as well. He was a first-generation college graduate and now there are three generations of KU grads in the family so far.

Survivors include daughters Linda Gayle Borden Bridges, Lisa Raye Borden Burton (Jim), Leslie Erin Borden (Paula Zimmerschied), Leigh Ann Borden Knubley (Rick); Grandchildren Carolyn Gayle Bridges Ruggles (Brent), Amy Raye Bridges, Andrea Lee Bridges Dale (Josh), William Ray Burton (Tiffany), Katherine Susan Burton, Brady Russell Knubley and Cole Porter Knubley. Great-Grandchildren: Grayson Thomas Ruggles, and Zoe Claire Ruggles. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 68 years Nan Porter Borden, and son-in-law Richard Lee Bridges.

Visitation

Friday, March 14, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Celebration of Life

Friday, March 14, 2025

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Graveside Service

Friday, March 14, 2025

3:00 – 3:15 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

