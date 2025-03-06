Sharon Ann (McCoy) Veatch, 74 of Olathe, KS died just after midnight on February 19, 2025, after a nearly seven month battle with complications from histoplasmosis.

The daughter of Robert and Gwen McCoy, she was born on December 24, 1950, in Quincy, IL. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Veatch on August 13, 1971, in Columbia, Missouri. They spent 42 years happily married until Bob’s death in 2013.

Sharon was an educator for 43 years, teaching upper level high school science courses at Canton R-V, Knox County R-1, Scotland County R-1, and Highland Jr-Sr High School. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Education. She later went on to earn her Master’s degree in Anatomy & Physiology. She was a devoted mother and delighted in giving her children, and later grandchildren, magical childhoods. As an avid lover of animals, Sharon never met a stray she wasn’t willing to help and it was not unusual for her to arrive home unannounced with an animal in need. She spent much of her free time in her sewing room, working on a never ending list of projects for family and friends.

She is survived by her children Sara Talley & husband Michael of Olathe, KS, Micah Veatch & wife Michelle of Olathe, KS, and Hannah Veatch Gunning & husband Jason of Lawrence, KS; four grandchildren, Cole Talley, Owen Talley, Addison Veatch and Iris Gunning; and her beloved dog Buster.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother and husband Bob.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life is to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Wayside Waifs Donate | Welcome to Wayside Waifs and Planned Parenthood Great Plains Donate Online Today.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.