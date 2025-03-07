fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Bond 2023

Share this story:

Blue Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan

Curious about the progress being made on the district’s Bond 2023 projects? The latest #BVUnmuted podcast episode, hosted by Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan, dives into the Bond 2023 projects and details the updates Blue Valley is making around facilities, technology and safety.

🎙️ To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.tinyurl.com/BVBond2023.

Previous article
Pickleball club coming to Olathe spot that used to be a Hobby Lobby
Next article
St. Pat’s celebrations start this weekend in JoCo — See where you can party over next week

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO