Doris Mae (Knueppel) Kurth

May 04, 1933 – Feb 27, 2025

Doris M. (Knueppel) Kurth passed away on February 27, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas. She was 91 years old.

Born in Warrensburg, Missouri, on May 4, 1933, Doris was the daughter of D.J. and Edna (Rogge) Knueppel. She was the ninth of ten children and was the last survivor of her generation. The Knueppel family relocated to Hampton, Iowa, in 1939. As a high school student, Doris served as vice president of her class. She also worked at the local library and detasseled corn as a youth.

After graduating from Hampton High School in 1951, Doris moved to Kansas City. She graduated from the General Hospital School of Nursing in 1954, just as her three sisters did before her. A gifted administrator, Doris was promoted to head nurse at the age of 23. While working as head nurse, she met a young resident fresh out of the Army, Robert H. Kurth. Their courtship was limited to late-night hours because of their work schedules, but they fell in love and then married on April 26, 1957. They eventually moved to Prairie Village, Kansas, where they raised four children.

As her children became older, Doris became increasingly involved in community affairs. Over the years she served as president of the Shawnee Mission East High School PTA, her local PEO chapter, and Colonial Ladies at her church. She also served on the Prairie Village Drug and Alcohol Council and as housing chair for the National Association of Student Councils conference. As a volunteer she was active in countless other local organizations and political campaigns.

Both Doris and Bob were enthusiastic travelers and visited many countries around the world. They also enjoyed attending cultural events, including classical music concerts, operas, and the ballet. Doris enjoyed reading, playing solitaire and watching true crime shows on TV, and spending time with family and friends. After the deaths of her sisters and brothers, she made a point of staying in touch with her extended family.

She is survived by her four children: Jan, Regina, Hugh and Jo Hanna; daughters-in-law Ann and Beth; and son-in-law Paul. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Louisa Cranford, Layton Foy, Bert Kurth, and Lily Kurth; grandson-in-law Matthew Cranford; and one great-grandson, Brooks Cranford. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Enid Knueppel and Linda Knueppel, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnephews, and grandnieces.

Services will be held at the Lakeview Village Heritage Activity Center, 9100 Park Street in Lenexa, Kansas, on Saturday, March 29, at 3:00 p.m.

