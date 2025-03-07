February 13, 2025 — February 28, 2025

With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Elias Samuel Tinoco, who entered our lives far too soon and left us far too quickly.

At 22 weeks pregnant, Alexis went into labor prematurely. The medical team at KU Medical Center performed a surgical procedure to delay further dilation. Unfortunately, at 24 weeks, Alexis started having contractions once more, leading to an emergency C-section. Her and Anthony’s twin sons, Elias and Anthony Jr., were born and immediately placed in the NICU.

Elias was soon diagnosed with a level 4 brain bleed and required multiple blood transfusions. He was placed on a ventilator and given paralytic medications to support his organ development. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Elias’s PH levels remained unstable, and his lungs and heart were not strong enough. Tragically, Elias passed away on February 28, 2025.

His great-grandparents, John & Betty Lewis, Albert Tinoco Jr., Richard Reeves, and many others awaited him at Heaven’s gate with open arms.

Elias is lovingly remembered by his parents, Alexis Marshall and Anthony Tinoco; his twin brother, Anthony Jr.; paternal siblings Selena and Cairo; maternal grandparents, Staci & Gabriel Johnson; paternal grandparents, Alicia Reeves & Nicholas (Rosemary) Tinoco Sr.; aunts and uncles, Marisa Ward, Eliana Johnson, Brantley Johnson, Roman Tinoco, Aliyah Ayala, Nicholas Tinoco Jr; great grandparents, Alan & Sharon Marshall, Cynthia Tinoco, Samuel & Janet McCully; and many other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to our GoFundMe page to help support AJ in the days ahead by clicking here.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.