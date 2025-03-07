Galen Slagle passed away on the afternoon of March 1st, 2025, aged 57. He was a devoted Christian, and an amazing husband, father, sibling, uncle, cousin, son, coworker, mentor, and friend.

He was born in Kansas City, Kansas on July 8, 1967. He had a degree in Law Enforcement from Iowa Central Community College.

Galen worked as a police officer in Iowa, including as the Sheriff of the Duncombe Police Department, and worked as the locksmith for the past 16 years at Kansas City Public Schools. In recent years, Galen had become even closer in his journey with God. He was a steward for the environment and would gladly spend all his days working with his hands and working on new outdoor projects. He led an exciting life and his family and friends often looked forward to his vivid retellings of his life. Most recently, Galen, his wife Jackie, and dog Tuco moved to an acreage in the country, where he was able to enjoy his two favorite things: his family and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife and son, Jacqueline Slagle and Antonio Linhart Slagle and Ariana Chavez (Seattle, WA); his parents Keith and Esther Slagle (Fort Dodge, IA); his siblings Greg Slagle (married to Christina Cervantes Slagle) (Shawnee, KS) and Gail Slagle Stahmer (married to Ken Stahmer) (New Providence, IA); his nephews Ben Parker, Brodey Slagle, and Victor Cervantes; his nieces Amber Parker Cordoba (married to Manuel Cordoba), Langley and Kinley Slagle; his great nephew Samuel Cordoba; his great nieces Marley and Makenah Parker, Alicia and Alondra Cordoba; many other family members and close friends.

Galen’s Celebration of Life will be held at Legacy Christian Church – Blue Valley in Overland Park, Kansas as a gathering of family and friends.

We welcome and appreciate plants, flowers, and encourage donations to Legacy Christian Church (lcc.org/give) and Ducks Unlimited (ducks.org).

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.