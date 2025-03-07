Obituaries March 7, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Feb. 28 – March 6 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Joann W. McEachen Sharon Ann (McCoy) Veatch Raymond E. Borden Carroll Sliva Stephen “Steve” Daly Jesse Ty Bock Keith K Couch Donald Roy “Don” Pearce Vicki Darlene Abner Jean Marie Buchanan Shirley Ann Minor Shirley Lee Leach Jeffrey Carter Jordan Ila Mae Pappas Glenda “Corkey” Humphreys Helen E. Grimes Emiko Peterson Sheryl Ann Gervat About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleSMSD News: Attendance matters in the SMSDNext articlePickleball club The Picklr coming to redeveloping Olathe shopping center LATEST HEADLINES Pickleball club The Picklr coming to redeveloping Olathe shopping center Prairie Village officials weigh updated design of new city hall — Here’s a look JoCo lawmaker drafts bill in response to sex offender attending Blue Valley school dance Developer envisions new life for former Wild Oats grocery in Mission, vacant for nearly 20 years Teen suspect in fatal downtown Shawnee shooting pleads guilty to murder and robbery