October 27th, 1924 – February 26th, 2025

Robert “Bob” B. Sperry, born on October 27, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on February 26, 2025. A man of unwavering dedication and boundless generosity, Bob’s century-long journey was marked by a profound love for family, music, travel, and the rich tapestry of his ancestry.

Bob was a distinguished figure in his professional life, serving as a Chief Financial Officer with a keen mind and a steady hand. His career was characterized by integrity and a commitment to excellence that inspired many around him. Beyond the spreadsheets and numbers, Bob had a soul enriched with melody and adventure. Music was the soundtrack of his life, guiding him through decades filled with exploration and discovery. His travels took him to distant lands, each journey adding chapters to his personal history and stories that he cherished sharing.

A passionate historian of his own family, Bob dedicated countless hours to writing his family’s history, ensuring that future generations would know the resilience and strength from which they came. His labors were not just on paper but lived out through the vibrant legacy he leaves behind.

During World War II, Bob served with General Patton at the Battle of the Bulge. He returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Jay. Together, they raised two lucky children.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Nova Sperry, his wives, Jay Sperry and Vivian Ward-Sperry, and his daughter Robin Lamb, whose memories he held close to his heart throughout his days.

He is survived by his son, Robert C. Sperry, and his wife Janet; cherished grandchildren Mindy Sperry, Becky Waller (Wes), James Lamb (Jennifer), and Kristi Duncan (Kevin); and beloved great-grandchildren Hadley Waller, Cash, Bronx and Ari Lamb, Hunter, Lily and Kaia Duncan, son-in-law Bill Lamb and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s extraordinary life will be held on March 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. The service will be live-streamed at www.villagepres.org/online. Friends and family are invited to gather for a reception immediately following the service to share in the joy of his memory and the impact he had on all who knew him.

In honoring Bob’s spirit of generosity, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, a cause dear to his heart.

As we say goodbye to a remarkable man, we hold tight to the lessons he imparted, knowing that his spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.