December 5, 1936 — March 4, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

Rose Mary Martin was born on December 5, 1936, to William F. Baldwin and Bertha F. Baldwin (Bird) in Kansas City, MO. Growing up during World War II, Rose Mary became known as America’s War Child when President Truman recognized her for a heart condition diagnosed while her father was away at war. She attended Redemptorist Catholic High School, where she was a cheerleader and prom queen.>>

After graduation, Rose Mary entered the workforce. While raising her daughters, she worked outside the home for many years before finally transitioning to being a stay-at-home mom, a role she cherished. Rose Mary later retired from Sprint as a customer service representative, a job she loved because it allowed her to help others.

Family was incredibly important to Rose Mary, and she found joy in spending time with them. Some of her favorite activities included playing cards, Yahtzee, crafting, decorating her home, cooking, entertaining family and friends, celebrating large Christmases, volunteering at the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and for Special Olympics, going to the lake, dining out, and singing.

She is survived by her brother, Mike Baldwin (Marla) and their family; daughters, Lenette Brown (Greg), Denise Mullins (Elise), Genene Mullins, and Tammy Wilson; grandchildren, Brandi Spencer (Michael), Shane Watson, Markaela Kelly (Jordan), Triniti Mulwa, Karsima Wild, and Harmony McNair; and great-grandchildren, Kolten Spencer, Quincy Mumphrey, Ryder Kelly, and Karsyn Kelly. Rose Mary was deeply loved by many and leaves behind numerous cherished friends.

On March 4, 2025, at the age of 88, Rose Mary peacefully made her way to Heaven after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. A strong woman, she had already triumphed over breast and lung cancer in the past. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her sharp sense of humor and quick wit, Rose Mary maintained her lively spirit until the very end. Those who knew her will always remember her love for doughnuts and coffee. In her honor, we invite you to join us at her service to enjoy a doughnut and coffee, just as she would have liked.

Memorial Service

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

