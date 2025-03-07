SMSD News: Attendance matters in the SMSD

Months before they ever set foot in a middle school, groups of Shawnee Mission School District sixth-graders have been learning about their future in middle school. They’ve joined a group called Lunch Buddies led by T.L. Foster, district attendance specialist. Over lunch trays, they talk about passing periods, lockers, how to select classes and other aspects of what life in middle school will look like.

Foster is one of six attendance specialists SMSD hired last spring to address chronic absenteeism in each feeder pattern, supporting students from elementary to high school. One message he hopes to convey is just how important it is to attend school. He also talks to students about what to expect as they transition to middle and high school.

All of this discussion is meant to help prevent one of the most common root causes for chronic absenteeism as cited by non-profit initiative Attendance Works. That root cause is aversion.

“When students start a new school, they can be a little intimidated, or have high anxiety,” Foster shared. “I’m trying to help so they don’t feel that pressure and know they get to see at least one friendly face when they get to middle school because I’ll be there.”

Even going to one Lunch Buddies session helped sixth-grader Kyle Velez feel better about next year.

“Overall it just makes me feel like there’s more people that are kind than bad,” Velez shared. “It takes a lot of stress off sixth graders when they are about to go to middle school.”

Lunch Buddies is just one example of the proactive moves SMSD attendance specialists are taking to address an issue being faced by schools across the country.

Chronic absenteeism – A national concern

Attendance, and preventing chronic absenteeism, hit a peak point of national concern during and after the global pandemic. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Education reported 14.7 million students were chronically absent – nearly double the rate for the 2015-2016 school year.

Chronic absenteeism is defined nationally as “any student missing 10 percent or more days of school for any reason.” Chronic absenteeism is associated with reading difficulties by grade three, lower math achievement in middle grades, and higher dropout rates in high school, according to Attendance Works.

The SMSD has tracked concerning numbers as well in recent years. Some of the highest rates of chronic absenteeism were recorded in 2022-2023. In the following school year, educators defined attendance as one of the district’s Wildly Important Goals (WIGS). These goals are areas of focus for both the district and individual school communities.

“We know that if students are not coming to school, they risk falling behind in their education as well as their social and emotional growth,” explained Dr. Christy Ziegler, chief of student services, diversity, equity, and inclusion. “Placing attendance as a focus of our Wildly Important Goals sends a message of importance and focus on improvement so that our students are increasing in their abilities to attend and succeed in school.”

Working together

One thing is clear: there is not a single cause for chronic absenteeism. Some common contributing factors, cited by Attendance Works, include illness or mental health struggles, aversion, disengagement, or misconceptions, like not understanding that frequent excused absences can disrupt learning. Some also don’t yet understand that there are legal requirements for school attendance.

Some schools have launched awareness campaigns to encourage attendance and help families understand possible consequences. Other efforts have been specifically designed to address a specific, common root cause, like mental health or a struggle to motivate a student.

While mental health struggles can be a significant factor for chronic absenteeism, the routine and stability of the school day can also help with managing symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to Tim DeWeese, director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center.

“So many young people are struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation,” DeWeese added. “Being in school can provide those critical social connections and interactions to keep them engaged, not just with their peers, but also with supportive adults – that sense of belonging is so important,” he expressed.

Some of the efforts outlined in the Strategic Plan focused on mental health will also likely help SMSD schools address this particular root cause, Ziegler added.

“We’ve worked with families where we’ve been able to get students in the door by finding them a school nurse or social worker or counselor to connect with,” Ziegler explained. “If we can get them in the door, then usually we can keep them in the door and they can have a successful day.”

Conversations are also taking place in classrooms across the district about the importance of attendance. For Cheryl Phipps, Kindergarten teacher at Oak Park-Carpenter Elementary School, the conversation usually starts with a question about whether there are circumstances that prevent students from getting to school. Sometimes, a resource like school breakfast or having students bring their food to eat when they arrive can help.

Kindergartners improve immeasurable amounts when they can maximize their instruction time, Phipps noted.

“Students have shown that they can start knowing zero letters of the alphabet and leave reading on grade level or beyond,” Phipps explained. “They also grow in confidence, independence and relationships while gaining connections to peers and teachers/staff who can provide a safe and supportive environment.”

No one on the Shawnee Mission team wants to escalate cases of absenteeism to the courts. “As ONE Shawnee Mission, we want our students and families to know that our educators want to see our students in school,” Ziegler added. “If there is a barrier for a family, we encourage them to reach out to an attendance specialist or another team member so we can work together to help address whatever barrier or challenge is in the way for a student reaching their educational goals.”

That’s why the role of attendance specialist is envisioned to serve as an advocate, Ziegler shared.

“We are truly about advocating for our students and families to make sure we are meeting their needs,” she added.

Advocates at work

Attendance specialist Anika Jones says her first step in advocating for students starts with a conversation to figure out what the challenge is. Maybe a transportation barrier can be helped by giving assistance in filling out busing paperwork. Sometimes a student struggling to get to school can change the pattern after getting connected with a sport or activity they are interested in, Jones shared.

“Sometimes it just helps to build a relationship with students and let them know there’s at the very least one person who cares about them at their school,” Jones shared. “It’s serving as a bridge between the student and the school.”

Students and staff can also support this work by spreading the word about clubs and opportunities, working to be nice, and making sure the school environment is inclusive and not exclusive, Jones added.

In her role as a student leader in multiple positions, Shawnee Mission West High School senior Mya Williams sees the role she can help play in supporting student attendance. She is among those in her school community spreading the word and inviting students into opportunities to connect and get involved.

“I always like to help plan and make interactive events and try to get as much engagement as possible so that people are interested and want to be involved,” she noted. “It’s comforting for students to know that the people around them (students/staff) truly do care about them and what challenges they face.”

All students and staff can play a role in partnering with attendance specialists to help students stay in school, and in creating a sense of belonging, Foster shared. He talks about the power of positive praise, he said, especially when a student returns to school. “Saying ‘I’m glad you are here,’ or ‘Hope to see you tomorrow,’ can go a long way.”

