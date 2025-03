Over the next week or so, Irish eyes will be smiling throughout Johnson County and the greater Kansas City area as festivities for St. Patrick’s Day ramp up.

From Overland Park to Shawnee, both family-friendly and more adult-centered activities will be going on.

Here’s what’s happening:

Saturday, March 8

St. Patrick’s Day parade (Overland Park)

Local St. Patrick’s festivities will kick off with this Saturday in downtown Overland Park with the city’s annual parade .

. The parade begins at 10 a.m., at West 79th and Floyd streets, and will head southwest from there, snaking down Santa Fe Drive and concluding at Robinson Street.

Parade-goers are invited to linger in downtown Overland Park afterwards and do some shopping or have a pint at a local establishment.

Thursday, March 13

St. Patrick’s Week at Barley’s Kitchen + Tap (Overland Park)

For the long weekend of March 13-17, the restaurant and bar will be serving a St. Patrick’s Day menu.

It will include an array of Irish-inspired dishes, from fish and chips to corned beef and cabbage.

On Monday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day itself, Barley’s will host its All-Day St. Patrick’s Party with discounted Reuben eggrolls and other Irish-inspired food and drinks.

Saturday, March 15

Snake Saturday in North Kansas City

One of the Kansas City metro’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day traditions, it will kick off Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m.

The parade will begin at 14th and Swift, with the event’s main drag down Armour Road past the grandstand and main viewing area in front of North Kansas City Hall.

St. Patrick’s 5K (Kansas City)

Normally taking place in Leawood, the annual St. Patrick’s 5K race has moved to 200 East 135th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, this year.

The race begins at 8 a.m. the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

Walkers and runners can register here for the regular 5K, virtual 5K or kids fun run — which cost $23 to $35.

Sunday, March 16

41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade (Shawnee)

The Irish American Club of Johnson County will put on its 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Shawnee.

The theme for the parade this year is “ Take Me Home Irish Roads”.

The parade will line up at 11:30 a.m., starting at Johnson Drive and Monrovia Street. It will conclude with an awards ceremony, with the best floats winning up to $500.

After the race, other Shawnee St. Pat’s traditions, like the Sister City Duck Race will be held.

Transport Brewery party (Shawnee)

Pretty much all day Sunday, Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee will offer St. Patrick’s Day specials both near the parade and indoors.

The bar will open early at 11 a.m. and will be serving beer in front of its storefront and inside its decorated taproom.

Its festivities will continue into Monday, when it will serve green beer throughout the day and corned beef sandwiches from 2 to 10 p.m.

Monday, March 17

Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on St. Patrick’s Day itself, Monday, March 17.

It will kick off at 11 a.m., at Linwood and Broadway boulevards near Browne’s Irish Marketplace and head south on Broadway to 43rd Street.

Kansas City’s parade theme this year is “Irish Wit & Wisdom”

More information including a parade route and parking map can be found online here.