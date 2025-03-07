Sue Ann Wilson

December 22, 1935 — March 2, 2025

Benton, Kansas

Sue Ann (Miller) Wilson, 89, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2025. She was born on December 22, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Phillip and Katherine Miller.

In 1956, Sue married the love of her life, Don Fitzgerald Wilson, and together they built a life filled with love, adventure, and family. She devoted herself to being a stay-at-home wife and mother, raising their two sons with care and devotion. In 1979, Sue and Don relocated to the Overland Park, Kansas, area for Don’s job, where they made a home for many years. Four years ago, she moved to Wichita, Kansas.

Sue had a deep love for traveling, tending to her plants, reading, and, most of all, spending time with her family. Her warmth, hospitality, kindness, and unwavering support for those she loved will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don. She is survived by her sons, David Wilson (Kelley) and Dennis Wilson (Ami); her sister, Judy McClain; her grandchildren, Ellery Wilson, Myranda Brewer (Kaleb), and Dalton Oxley; and her great-grandsons, Macen and Maddox Brewer.

Sue’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. A private family gathering will be held to honor her life.

Graveside Service

Monday, March 17, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens

23215 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66227

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.