A Utah-based pickleball company has set its sights on its first Johnson County location.

The Picklr plans to open a new pickleball club at a redeveloping Olathe shopping center later this year.

The Picklr is coming to 16630 W. 135th St.

The pickleball club will move into a space at the redeveloping Indian Creek Crossing shopping center, just off 135th Street and Mur-Len Road.

There, it will neighbor the recently-opened Crunch Fitness facility, where Goodwill used to be.

Hobby Lobby previously occupied The Picklr’s long-vacant space, before it closed in 2018.

The Picklr will have 15 indoor courts

The Picklr’s Olathe club will offer 15 indoor courts, as well as other features like a pro shop, private event area, locker rooms and showers.

The Pickle’s clubs also offer a variety of leagues and programs for both adults and kids.

The Utah-based company has more than 500 pickleball clubs across the country.

The Olathe shopping center is getting a makeover

The Picklr will serve as the latest addition to the Indian Creek Crossing shopping center — formerly the Rosebud Plaza.

Crunch Fitness marked the first new addition to the shopping center when it opened in January.

QuikTrip is also eyeing a space at the Indian Creek Crossing shopping center.

Ultimately, roughly $26 million will be poured into revamping the long-vacant shopping center, with renovations to the buildings and parking lot upgrades planned.

Want more local business news? Outdoor retailer Sierra set to open new Lenexa store this month