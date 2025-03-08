Your Library: March is Women’s History Month

Commemorate the vital role of women in American history

March is Women’s History Month, and the incredible stories of trailblazing women aren’t just found in history books—they’re alive and thriving right here in our community. Johnson County Library, founded by a group of visionary women and led by the first County Librarian, Shirley Brothers, has always been a hub for empowerment and growth. The Library invites you to explore the lasting impact of women through the resources shared below.

Did you know?

Women’s History Month started as just a week.

It all began in 1978 when a small yet determined group—the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women—launched Women’s History Week to ensure women’s contributions were recognized and remembered.

It worked! By 1980, a nationwide coalition of women’s groups and historians, led by the National Women’s History Project (now the National Women’s History Alliance), successfully lobbied for national recognition. That year, President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

In 1987, Congress expanded it to a full month, ensuring women’s achievements remain a visible, celebrated part of our history.

Moving forward together

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance selects a theme to spotlight. For 2025, we honor “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” This theme recognizes the women who have shaped minds, challenged norms and led the way in classrooms, communities and beyond.

Johnson County Library offers books, films and programs that highlight women’s achievements. Explore, learn and be inspired—because her story is our story.

Dive Into primary sources

Women’s Studies Archive: Discover diaries, speeches, articles and more that highlight women’s roles and achievements in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Women: Transnational Networks: Explore global perspectives on gender and class through books, diaries and articles from North America, Europe and more.

Discover local history

Learn about the remarkable women who have shaped Johnson County:

The League of Women Voters in Johnson County: A legacy of advocacy and civic engagement.

Women’s Firsts in Johnson County: Meet the pioneers who opened doors for future generations.

Women and the Vote: A look at the fight for suffrage in Johnson County.

Watch & read

Explore stories of extraordinary women through books and films:

Kanopy: Stream films directed by women and documentaries on history’s trailblazers.

Women’s History Month: Discover books on pioneering women and overlooked stories.

No History Without Her Story: The untold stories of women through time.

Films Shining a Light on Historical Women: A mix of fictionalized accounts and documentaries.

Who Runs the World? Girls!: Inspiring stories for middle-grade readers.

Women’s History Month: Memoirs: Read about influential women in their own words.

Women in History for Teens: Books for teens interested in “herstory.”

